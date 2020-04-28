One of the recreational activities allowed under the COVID-19 shutdown of the state is fishing, as long as people maintain social distancing rules. While lakes and ponds are open, the Milford Fish Hatchery is closed to visitors. However, work continues in production and stocking of fish.
“Some of our production did unfortunately suffer at the hands of the COVID, mainly because of the timing,” said Daric Schneidewind, hatchery manager. “Our walleye season was cut down to a three-day egg collection which didn’t provide much. We barely got started before we all got sent home for two weeks and could only do the bare minimum.”
Despite the production loss of the walleye, Schneidewind does not expect anglers to experience an obvious decrease. Last year’s flooding will contribute to a healthy walleye population, he said.
“A one-time loss (of production and stocking) isn’t going to be very noticeable to most,” he said. “One of the best things that we have going for us was with the lakes being high last year and lots of extra food in the lake and lots of room to spread out and lots of places for your classes to develop and fish to get fat and happy — happened. Now that the lakes are back down to normal that fishing has actually been pretty darn good.”
When the lake levels are high and the fishing activity is low the level of nutrients and invertebrates increase and the habitat changes. Based on what he is hearing from anglers, fishing at Milford Reservoir is going well.
In the midst of the normal operations, Schneidewind said they developed a COVID-19 plan to address risk and keep people safe. With a small, specialized staff they cannot take the chance of everyone getting sick.
“We are doing the six-foot social distancing and we’re doing we have people that work from home when possible, which is not much of our work,” he said. “Of course, we’re going to wear gloves and face mask and then a face shield for those few times that we have to be in there … we don’t ride to the vehicle.”
With the COVID-19 plan in place he and his staff are moving forward with the season. The majority what they normally do is still on track. Soon they will bring in the first round of stripper females and plan to do the spawning on schedule.
“When we bring in the striped bass that we’re going to make hybrid stripers with the wiper, that’ll probably be the next thing that gets stocked up here in Milford,” he said. “If everything goes as planned, we’ll be stocking May 5th — Milford is going to get 1.25 million of those.”
With the exception of losing some walleye production, the hatchery is in good shape to continue producing and stocking fish.
“We’re still in business and we’re still going to be doing stuff that we got to do to keep some normalcy and hopefully make things a little bit better,” he said. We’re probably one of the few things that at least from our residents’ standpoint that people can still do.”
People who are interested in fishing will need to their fishing license. Schneidewind said a recent change makes the license valid for one year, regardless of when it is purchased.
“It used to be January one to January one — that was our license year,” he said. “Now you can buy a fishing license April 15 and it expires April 15 of the following year.”
Fishing licenses can be purchased online at https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Application-and-Fees.
The website states that all persons age 16 through 74, who have been bona fide residents of the state for 60 days immediately prior to buying a license, must have a resident license in possession while fishing in Kansas.
Nonresidents 16 and older must have a valid nonresident license to fish in on public waters in Kansas
A reduced-cost license is available to Kansas residents age 65 to 74 and disabled veterans with at least 30% disability can apply for a free license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.