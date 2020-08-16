Junction City Union Staff
Two Geary County Health Department staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Following this diagnosis, the health department has closed its doors to the public until Aug. 26. No services will be offered to the public until that time.
The staff members who tested positive are now self-isolating at home, according to a press release sent out Friday.
“We are all vulnerable to this disease,” Geary County Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch said. “COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose a specific population or profession. It can impact all of us and it is absolutely critical for every one of us to take the appropriate precautions.”
In May, the health department implemented several precautionary measures, which it has since been observing. Health department staff has worn masks during all interactions with the public, the screening of staff and patients for the disease whenever they enter the health department, plexiglass barriers at the front desk, and disinfecting the waiting area, exam rooms, door handles and chairs between patients.
Geary County residents who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive will still be notified of this by the health department. Once notified, people who may have been exposed to the virus should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.
These include fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, cough, sore throat, new loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath/breathing difficulties, fatigue, and diarrhea.
If someone develops these symptoms, they should stay home and contact their regular healthcare provider or the health department for guidance on what to do.
If there is an emergency, people should call 911, but notify dispatchers of possible exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a face mask to protect first responders.
Numbers rising
COVID-19 counts in Geary County have continued to rise.
Since Thursday, 12 new cases have been announced.
They include a 27-year-old female, a 77-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, and a 19-year-old female.
People are encouraged to continue wearing masks in public spaces, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.
