The Geary County Emergency Management Office in conjunction with the Geary County Health Department held three information sessions Monday afternoon to update residents on the latest COVID-19 information and best practices for prevention or limitation of the pandemic.
“I don’t want anyone to panic,” said Charles Martinez, deputy director, Geary County Health Department. “This is a serious situation, but it could be managed if everyone does their part with the social isolation.”
The guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention prior to the information sessions was for people to avoid crowds of 50 or more. Earlier Monday, President Donald J. Trump and members of the COVID-19 Taskforce announced the reduction to crowds of 10 or more.
“We’re looking at asking people to stay in their homes, don’t go to community events,” Martinez said. “It’s extremely important that we keep people away from other people. It may seem like it’s overboard, but if we are correct, and that this virus is as bad as the data shows, we’re going to be glad that we followed these guidelines.”
Martinez showed a chart that displayed the number of cases that could be caused without social isolation compared to how the number affected would be with social isolation in place. The main issue without asking people to isolate is the large numbers of patients being treated by healthcare officials thus stressing the healthcare industry to a possible breaking point.
“Untreated, with no interventions done at all — what you’re going to have is a couple of people get it and then it grows exponentially,” Martinez said. “So, it continues to grow until enough people get infected and it stops spreading. So then the numbers decline, and it drops back down. The problem is, we’ve got our medical system — we can only handle so many people at once.”
The social isolation will spread the infection rate out over a longer period but keep numbers at a rate that people will be able to seek treatment for other ailments or conditions as well as those diagnosed with COVID-19.
“What we want to do is spread it out,” Martinez said. “So, with social isolation, we can slow the rate that it’s growing. And it’s going to be a longer outbreak. But, it’s not going to cross the threshold where we can’t handle it. The only way to do this is with social isolation. You know, if we can extend it to a full year instead of peeking out in two months, we’ll have less fatalities. This is pretty standard for any pandemic. But this pandemic is worse than any that we’ve seen in our lifetime. The infection rate for COVID-19 — it’s ‘R naught’ — is around three, which doesn’t sound too bad, but for the Spanish Influenza, they estimate the ‘R naught’ for that one was 2.5-3.”
R naught, R0, is a mathematical term that indicates how contagious an infections disease is, according to healthline.com/health/r-nought-reproduction-number. R0 tells the average number of people who will catch a disease from one contagious person and specifically applies to a population of people who were previously free of infection and haven’t been vaccinated. If a disease has an R0 of 18, a person who has the disease will transmit it to an average of 18 other people, as long as no one has been vaccinated against it or is already immune to it in their community.
During one of the question and answer sessions, someone in the small audience asked how COVID-19 compares to the H1N1 outbreak from a few years ago.
“That was a little baby virus compared to this,” Martinez said. “It was bad, but not anywhere near this. This is like, once a lifetime, you’re not going to see something like this again. Last time we had it, was with the Spanish Influenza.”
Both Martinez and Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management director, stated there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Geary County. They did inform the audience there were several residents in the county under self-quarantine for evaluation with one case having returned from outside the country. They would not go into specifics due to HIPAA and to avoid confusion.
“If we get a positive case, we’ll let people know through the media and through our website where that person was at,” Berges said.
Berges said information is updated daily on the Geary County website, gearycounty.org, and information is available through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
Martinez said the worse is yet to come as far as number infected.
“We’re looking at the peak of this ... in June,” he said. “So other countries like Italy, they still haven’t seen the worst. That is, they’re just starting off. If we can draw it out, and take it to like late July or August, that will help out the medical facilities a lot.”
Visit the Junction City Union Facebook page, facebook.com/jcdailyunion, for the full 30-plus minute video and watch for updates as more information becomes available.
