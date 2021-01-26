The Geary County Health Department has begun receiving limited amounts of COVID-19 vaccine. There is a planning team made up of representatives from Geary County Emergency Management, the Geary County Health Department, Geary Community Hospital, and Konza Prairie Community Health. The planning team met earlier today to prioritize those eligible in the second phase wishing to receive the vaccine. Only 300 doses have been received so far for Geary County for the second phase of vaccination.
As the community begins to move into the second phase of vaccine prioritization, officials have begun working with local organizations categorized by the state as high-contact critical workers. This category includes law enforcement, firefighters, community corrections, USD 475 employees, as well as reaching out to people over 65 who have called to be put on the list or have signed up on the website to receive the vaccine.
The community is receiving the Moderna vaccine, which comes in 10 dose vials. Once this vaccine is thawed and health officials begin using a vial, they must use all ten doses within six hours. For this reason, they are scheduling people to ensure we use all the vaccines to prevent any from going to waste. Officials have reached out to people who meet the criteria for the second phase of vaccinations so health officials can meet the requirements to ensure the use of all vaccines. They have begun a back-up list of people who can respond at a moment’s notice to receive the vaccine in the event someone doesn’t show up, or they get more than ten doses out of a vial.
Those responsible for vaccine distribution know everyone is eager to receive the vaccine, and we are working to ensure that everyone has a chance to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Once the county begins receiving more than a couple hundred doses a week, the community will begin the next phase of opening up vaccination for larger groups in a location that can accommodate several hundred people at a time. Planning continues for potential mass vaccination locations, should the community receive the amount of vaccine that is needed for Geary County.
People wishing to receive the vaccine are asked to be patient and to sign up locally. This can be done on the Geary County Health Department Facebook page or the Geary County website www.gearycounty.org under the COVID 19 page.
