The Geary County Health Department has temporarily ceased listing COVID-19 death counts in its daily updates to the local virus numbers while it tries to get a more accurate read on the numbers of deaths. Because so many local COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in other counties, the current death count was inaccurate and has been removed until the health department can determine an accurate number. The most recent update that included a death count listed the county at 17 deaths.
Meanwhile, 20 more cases of the virus had been located as of Tuesday afternoon and 13 more people were added to the list of those who have recovered from their illness. This brings the total number of active cases of the virus up to 134 as of Tuesday, according to the health department. As of Tuesday, there were 10 community members hospitalized with the virus.
The health department did not release a Wednesday update.
Geary Community Hospital’s testing site has conducted 6,910 tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of these tests, 5,995 of them have come back negative for the virus and 899 have come back positive. As of Wednesday morning, there were 16 tests still pending results out of the GCH site.
There are currently seven people hospitalized with the virus at GCH, according to Wednesday’s update from the hospital. Of these patients, four of them are in the intensive care unit and two of those ICU patients are on ventilators.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment has tracked cases of COVID-19 around the state since the pandemic arrived here back in spring. The KDHE lists Geary County’s total case count as 1,946 since the start of the pandemic.
