A stray dog from Geary County has joined the police force as a K9 narcotics officer.
A black lab named Flex has left the Junction City Geary Count Animal Shelter to start his new career with the Herington Police Department.
It’s a real underdog story, in every sense of the word.
Shelter manager Vanessa Gray said she was pleased to see the dog adopted by the HPD.
“This is the second dog that we’ve gotten into a police department or law enforcement,” she said.
The first was Nova, a German shepherd who was found with her mouth wired shut and who now serves as a drug dog with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.
Flex is certified as a drug dog and as a tracker, according to Herington Chief of Police Brian Hornaday.
Hornaday said they chose the black lab in part because he’s friendly.
They wanted a playful animal that wouldn’t need to be caged up when it wasn’t working, he said.
The HPD wanted a less aggressive dog.
“I don’t need a dog that looks angry acts angry, chase people down and bite them — all that stuff,” he said. “We wanted a dog that we could take into an elementary class, let them pet the dog and then take him out on the street and let him find some drugs.” The HPD chose to go with a shelter dog in part because of cost, Hornaday said.
An animal from someone who specifically breeds dogs for law enforcement is costly. A black lab such as Flex could cost from $8,000 to $10,000 from such a breeder, he said.
A more typical police dog such as a German shepherd or Belgian malinois would run even higher, he said — up to $14,000.
Without grant funding, that wasn’t an option for the HPD, so they began looking at shelter animals.
As it is, Hornaday said, Flex’s certification cost about $2,000. His adoption fee came to about $145, a cost which will be donated by a Herington Girl Scout Troop.
The K9 program is new to the HPD.
When HPD officer Derek Charles reached out to the local shelter, there were three potential candidates for K9 officer, including a shepherd and a malinois.
Flex won out after two experienced K9 handlers came in to test the dogs.
“The black lab blew the other two out of the water as far as narcotics detection, that type of thing,” Hornaday said. “So that was the biggest thing.” The HPD took Flex in and sent him to Omaha for certification, where he also excelled.
“He passed with flying colors — even beat another Belgian malinois that was there,” Hornaday. said.
He feels positive about the fact that the HPD was able to rescue a stray dog.
“He’s a well-loved member of our team, now,” he said of the dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.