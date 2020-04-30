What started off as a way to help a fellow business owner in town during the COVID-19 pandemic, has turned into a locally viral social media success.
Todd Godfrey, Junction City High School alumni and local business owner, saw that Chef and I owner, Kalecia Simmons, was offering pantry packs last week from her business. For $25, residents could purchase a pack that contained eggs, milk, beans, rice, potatoes and more to help Junction City and Geary County residents who might be struggling to find those items on the shelves at the grocery stores.
“On my social media I was seeing people that were every day like, ‘We haven’t got our unemployment, we haven’t got our government check yet, where do we turn, we need help,’” Godfrey said. “So, her and I teamed up on that and I gave her $250 to pay for 10 of those. We had 39 names that were put on the list. And we actually did a live video the next day and gave 10 of those away. That exploded after that. People just came out of the woodwork — ‘I want to give you money to help keep this going.’ So it turned into a high, fast impact into the community of people that need it now. You don’t need to sit around and wait.”
Godfrey’s donation has turned into more than $9,500 to help the community and the small businesses within it.
“When I receive a donation, I asked the person that’s giving it if there’s any specific cause or any specific small business that they would like to use it towards,” Godfrey said. “There’s some freedom with the business on what they want to provide. A lot of it is trying to get the biggest bang for our buck. That’s where I’m negotiating those deals with those businesses to try to help them and help the community at the same time and use the money effectively.”
Godfrey said the donations and partnerships has moved him in more than one way.
“… what it is today is very humbling,” he said. “I’ve said it a million times on social media I’ve said it to everybody I’ve talked to that’s done any press about this, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us. And it’s about all of us coming together to help people in need.’ Which is constant in this community every day, but with the situation that we are in as a country right now that’s even more necessary. So, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do that — to start this.”
Several of the donors also asked Godfrey to remember the four-legged friends in the community who are also struggling to get a meal. Through the donations, and help from Orscheln’s, the bed of his truck was filled with food for the animal shelter in town.
“That was huge to get with Orscheln — they’re willing to step forward and help as best they can,” Godfrey said. “They gave discounts, they gave additional food to go with it. the bed of my truck was almost to the tires, just with that, that first loaded pallet of dog food. So, when I showed up at the animal shelter Vanessa was very appreciative that we had reached out to them as well and thought of them. Again, it’s just trying to put things together on people that have given us ideas and use the funds wisely and get the biggest bang for the buck to make sure that we’re helping as many people as we can as fast as we can.”
With Governor Laura Kelly allowing the stay at home order in effect until May 3 to lapse next week, Godfrey hopes the acts of kindness continue and the community continues to stay together as they have through this ordeal.
“I think obviously there’s a need in this community all the time to help out as much as we can,” he said. “The intent of this initially was the highest and the fastest impact that we could get to the people right now, because they were in dire need. And that’s what started this whole thing, but definitely if this continues in the future it will be a blessing for this community. We’ve come together as a community and the hashtag, #onefamily, means a lot to everybody. I had a Blue Jay step forward in the last couple of days, that’s gonna be making t-shirts that say, ‘66441, One Family.’”
The COVID-19 pandemic has effected people from all walks of life — rich, poor, famous and anonymous. Donations have come in from business owner, community elites and those who just want to help by giving their last bit of spare money, Godfrey said.
“I’ve even received donations from people that the money that they gave, was money that they had set aside for a rainy day or emergency fund,” he said. “They felt a calling to give that based on this involvement and the influence through social media. They felt like they wanted to do anything that they can. We’ve had people donate all kinds of stuff — so it’s great. It’s awesome. It’s great to see that this community is stepping up even more now, than they usually do just to help get this high and fast impact to the people. Those people need it, they need hope and they feel like we’re giving it to them. And that’s what the intent was in the beginning.”
People who want to give are encouraged to reach out to Godfrey through his social media platforms or contact him at Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply on North Washington.
“They can give it to whoever,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. And if people want to do it on their own, they can do that too.”
