Local business owner Todd Godfrey (right) holds an ice cream cone and poses with Hildebrand Dairy Farms employees for a Facebook post talking about his JC Pay It Forward campaign. Godfrey has, through this campaign, distributed donations to organization throughout town. Friday, the campaign will distribute 90 donated half-gallon jugs of milk from Hildebrand Dairy Farms starting at noon at Bird Dog Saloon at 720 Caroline Ave.