Summer is heating up in Junction City — or at least the weather is.
This week is going to be a hot one, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
The organization posted on social media Monday that “excessive heat” would be a possibility later this week, starting Thursday and running through the weekend.
Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte said the forecast looked to be “uncomfortable.”
“It’s going to be uncomfortable as we go through the next two weeks the way that it’s forecast right now,” he said.
High temperatures and high humidity will drive up heat indices. Coupled with the lack of a breeze, the next few weeks are going to be especially hard on people who work outside or who lack access to air conditioning.
“People just have to realize for them, for their plants, for their pets that are outside, for livestock - everything suffers when it gets like this,” Otte said. “High temperatures, high humidities — as of late, wind speeds have been ridiculously low for Kansas — and that’s when it makes it really unbearable. Because living in the Great Plains, we’re so used to having wind and the breeze has a cooling effect. When you get high humidities and not much wind, it just —you’re going to sweat more, you just have to slow down, you have to check on the animals more regularly. You’re probably going to have to water the garden plants more regularly. It just impacts everything.”
People who can’t escape the heat or who must work outside during hot weather should drink more water and take more frequent breaks to cool off, if possible.
“People just need to slow down and drink (water),” Otte said. “If you’re out working in this and you don’t have to go to the bathroom regularly, you’re not drinking enough. That’s the bottom line.”
People should take extra care of themselves in this weather, but they should also watch out for the people around them.
“Look out for the people around you,” Otte said. “Kids especially don’t know that they’re getting thirsty — don’t recognize that they’re getting dehydrated — and senior citizens often don’t think about it. So everybody’s got to look out for everybody.”
Dehydration can cause serious health problems, he said, including but not limited to elevated blood pressure and headaches.
Otte stresses that people should specifically drink water to keep themselves hydrated.
“Coffee doesn’t count, tea doesn’t count, beer doesn’t count,” he said. “You’ve got to be drinking water.”
Don’t like the taste of straight water?
Otte recommends people look for a flavored water that has low or no sodium.
The heat is cause for concern for local crops as well.
Otte said he was worried about the impact on the corn crop.
“Some of the corn crop has finished pollinating, it’s setting kernels, it’s looking really good,” he said. “If we don’t get rain within the next seven to 10 days, it’s going to be starting to have heat stress.”
Heat stress can kill set kernels of corn starting with the tip and seriously compromise the quality of late-planted corn, creating what Otte called a “hopscotch pattern” of kernels all down the cob. Moisture will help prevent this.
Soy beans, he said, are less of a concern, being a more flexible crop. Otte said the local soy crop is looking good.
“If it turns off hot and dry, they’ll just sort of back off and go dormant — start to shed pods that were set and just wait and hope for cooler, wetter weather later in the summer in August,” Otte said.
As of right now, though rainfall is below average for the area, Geary County is not in a drought state.
“We’ve kept getting just enough rain that the official drought has been just kind of creeping around us,” Otte said.
This could change. The information provided by the National Weather Service is updated every Thursday.
“You’re never more than about two to three weeks away from drought in Kansas,” Otte said.
