Valley View Senior Life has begun its annual holiday tradition, Adopt a Resident.
People can choose to adopt a Valley View resident for the holiday season, buying three small Christmas gifts for them.
According to Valley View Director of Marketing Melissa Tyson, there are a few changes to the tradition this year.
Residents now have an Amazon wishlist set up specifying what they would like for Christmas so people can order gifts for them with minimal contact.
The gifting is supposed to be anonymous, though if someone wants to bring in a gift for a specific resident they may.
The event usually starts in late October or early November, but this year it will be ending early — Dec. 4 instead of close to Christmas. Normally, gift collection goes on right up until Christmas. This year, it will not, so Valley View staff can sort gifts and package them safely for residents.
It’s likely that family members will not be able to come in from outside the facility to help residents celebrate as they traditionally do, but hopes are to keep things as similar to previous years as possible.
Hopes are that even if family members can’t take part in person, they can still participate in the celebration via Zoom or some other livestreaming service.
The program has been going on a few weeks, according to Tyson, and already donations have been pouring in.
“We have 72 gifts purchased of the 250 that we’re needing, so we’e on track,” she said.
People who wish to donate in person are still welcome to, according to Tyson.
“Some people don’t have the internet access but they still want to do something,” she said. “They can drop it off at the front door.”
She just asks that donors specify if a gift is for a certain resident or if it’s an anonymous gift.
Residents have asked for a variety of items, including warm clothing, perfume, candy and similar items.
“It’s a tradition that we have done year after year,” Tyson said. “It’s something that the staff looks forward to, that we can have Santa deliver out the gifts and it brings so much joy to our residents. And just seeing their faces light up because they got a gift that’s something that they ask for.”
It’s important, according to Tyson, that no one, no matter their age, is forgotten for Christmas.
She said even if every last gift on the residents’ wish list is not purchased by donors, Valley View will make sure residents’ holiday wishes are fulfilled if at all possible.
“Valley View won’t let anybody be forgotten,” Tyson said. “If we have 10 items left, Valley View will go in and pick it up. And there’s some people that dropped off gift cards and stuff like that, so we’ll use those gift cards to finish buying the items. And then again, Valley View will pick up the remaining.”
The holidays may be different at Valley View and other local care facilities this year due to the pandemic, but Tyson said she is determined it will also be fun for everyone involved, even with the COVID-19-related changes.
“It’s a very different year, not just for our setting but for everybody,” she said. “We’re still making it happen.”
The residents’ wishlist can be found here www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/167HA0T4TUV3I?ref=cm_sw_em_r_wl_dp_yuKQt2hVHrwU3&fbclid=IwAR022bDZnI_jyGo8Gd0Uj73Y3uBfa9alPfahx8RSITMeeRAgT9x9zupAGuA or people can buy gifts locally and drop them off at Valley View before Dec. 4.
