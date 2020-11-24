According to Phyllis Fitzgerald, one of the organizers behind Hometown Christmas, the event has been canceled.
“We just thought that was the best thing to do for the safety of our community and anybody that travels through it,” she said.
Fitzgerald and a group of other community members had been planning an event that would hopefully allow for social distancing.
Because of COVID-19, however, the organizers have decided it’s safer just to call the whole thing off for this year.
“Our community members and community is of most importance,” Fitzgerald said. “The only thing that will still be happening is the businesses are having a contest for decorating the business windows. That will still happen.”
There will still be decorations to look at all down Washington Street and on Seventh Street, but that’s about the extent of it.
“It’ll just be more visual-type stuff,” Fitzgerald said. “There will not be the ice sculpting, the (story time), the photo opportunities or the giving tree or the food trucks — none of that is going to happen, because we had to make the call. But you can still drive by and you can still walk and look at the windows and stuff.”
Monday, City Commissioner Nate Butler released some information about the window decorating contest.
From Nov. 30 until Dec. 4, 26 downtown Junction City businesses will be taking part in the competition, he said, and anyone is welcome to take a socially distanced walk downtown to see their entries.
Awards will be handed out to winning businesses, including the People’s Choice Award, which will be picked by the community.
There will also be a panel of “celebrity judges” to select the top three businesses for the Judge’s Choice Awards, according to Butler. These judges will include Frank and Ginger Corcoran with Geary Community Hospital, Allen and Paula Dinkel with the City of Junction City, Willie Thornberg with Jim Clark Automobiles and County Commission Elect Trish Giordano, and Deputy Commanding General of Fort Riley Brig. Gen. Tom O’Connor.
Each business awarded will receive a gift certificate to shop at fellow downtown retailers.
Ballot boxes and ballots will be available at participating businesses.
“Be sure to take the time to visit these businesses and 'go out and vote,’” Butler said.
