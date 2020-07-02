An event planned at Rathert Field by the Junction City Brigade and JC Strong for July 3 has been postponed.
The two community groups had planned an event called “Honoring Our Community Heroes,” which included a benefit run for JC Strong, but because of the spread of COVID-19, the organizers have decided to put the event off.
This is, according to the organizers, the best way to address the concerns of local community health officials.
“We remain committed to the community of Junction City and its safety,” organizers said in a press release sent out Wednesday.
People can remain on the lookout for updates regarding changes pertaining to the event.
They did not indicate when the event would be rescheduled to, but said “we look forward to having the community out at the ballpark again very soon.”
