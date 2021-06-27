It’s summer and so most likely no one is surprised that heat indexes have hit the triple digits recently.
For obvious reasons, this is likely to continue.
Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte said its hard to predict what the rest of the summer will be like, but that the climate predication center had projected higher-than-average temperatures for the next several months.
So far, with the exception of recent rain, June has been dry as well and will likely be hotter than normal, he said.
“That’s not a surprise,” Otte said.
People and livestock can adapt to these less-than-ideal temperatures by slowing down and drinking more water, he said.
Otte said what concerned him most was the lack of rain through most of June.
“When you go from well-above-normal to zero, it’s hard on crops,” he said. “Crops are showing stress right now. Pasture growth is starting to slow down, so that means producers may have to reduce the number of cattle in pastures … Heat is in some aspects easier to adapt to than drought. So that’s a concern. But we’ve had a couple of fairly mild summers, so yeah we’re probably due for a warmer-than-normal summer.”
Otte suggests people just adapt to the heat as best they can. Drink water, wear sunscreen, hats and lightweight long-sleeved shirts, and stay indoors during the day — from about noon until about 7 p.m. — when possible. Exercise either late in the evening or early in the morning, he said. Otte also recommends reducing electrical usage in the late afternoon starting around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to avoid straining the electrical system — and their monthly utility bills.
“Delay running dish washers, delay running clothes dryers or washing machines,” he said. “Delay as much as possible until overnight hours — later in the evening, first thing in the morning when the air conditioning electrical demands are just so much less.”
It’s going to stay hot outside.
“We’re at the maximum-day-length time of the year,” he said. “The sun is the highest in the sky that it’s going to be. It’s the most direct that it’s going to be. So it’s an intense sun right now.”
Because the summer solstice — which took place June 20 — has passed, the days have begun to shorten in length.
“In another two months, it will be great but for right now it’s going to be hot and people just need to adjust,” Otte said. “I think sometimes because of our air conditioning — our air conditioned cars, air conditioned homes, air conditioned workplaces — for a lot of people we view the heat as a cruel injustice when it’s part of the natural cycle. Adjust, adapt, move on.”
Some people may be tempted to attribute the high heat indexes to global warming just as some others like to use cold temperatures in winter to claim climate change doesn’t exist.
However, Otte said this is not accurate to the science.
“Any individual period of days are not a reflection of global warming,” he said. “But when you look at 30 year averages and see that for — here locally for the stuff that I keep track of — nighttime lows, we may have a month that is below-average temperature but the average overnight low is still above the 30-year average. That’s one of the signs of (climate change). Yeah, we’re definitely having climate change. The weather is definitely getting warmer. People will go back to the cold spell in February. Well yeah, that’s not a surprise. Because warm air was actually displacing a lot of the polar air that came down here. So you can’t look at any short period of time — meaning a week, a month — and say ‘well, this shows that we do or we don’t have global warming.’ You’ve got to look at long time periods and moving averages and you can see that, yes, the climate is warming. I don’t think there can be any debate about that. Now, we can debate all day how much humans have influenced it, but the numbers are pretty hard and fast — it is getting warmer on this planet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.