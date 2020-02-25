After months of being closed due to flooding at Milford Lake in 2019, Houston Road in the northern part of Geary County is back open to travelers.
Geary County Public Works announced Monday that the road was back in commission.
According to Geary County Public Works, after the floodwaters receded, officials had kept the roadway closed to allow the soil underneath and next to the roadway to dry out. This, according to Emergency Management Director Garry Berges, limited damage to the roadway.
Houston Road is one of the roadways that can be used to gain access to the City of Milford.
Officials with Geary County Public Works expressed appreciation for patience on the part of the public while the roadway was closed.
