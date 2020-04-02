During the unprecedented time presented to parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic parents have been left almost alone to answer questions about what is happening in the community, state, nation and world. Simple questions like, ‘Why don’t I have school anymore?’, ‘Why can’t I go see Billy or Susie?’ leave parents unsure how to explain the results of the disease to younger children.
Maria Ellis, outpatient supervisor for Pawnee Mental Health and licensed specialist clinical social worker, said it is OK for parents not to have all the answers right now.
“I think, sometimes as adults we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to have answers to questions that don’t really have answers,” she said. “And so, as a parent just giving yourself permission, not to know everything — this is a learn as you go experience for all of us, even those of us who’ve been through 9/11, because this is different.”
Ellis said this time is difficult for adults too.
“I think as adults, we’re still trying to make sense of what’s happening,” she said. “And, if you can imagine that being a child or a young person trying to wrap your head around the fact that a month ago, you were going to school, you were hanging out with your friends, looking forward to spring break, or summer coming up and fast forward a few weeks and now you can’t get within six feet of another person outside of your house.
“That’s a challenge for all of us, no matter what age we are, but kids in particular are going to be looking to the adults around them for cues, as to how they’re supposed to respond or deal with what’s going on,” she added. “So, one of the best things that adults can do is to be good models and to focus on making sure that they’ve got their own feelings about what’s going on under control.”
With schools out, social distancing the preferred guidance from county and state health officials, Ellis said now is the time to maintain a sense of normalcy — if possible.
“Maintaining a child’s routine is very comforting for them,” she said. “Do the things within reason. Do the things that you used to do before there was so much news coverage over the coronavirus — little things, have dinner at the same time each night, engage in the activities that you used to enjoy doing, except do them at home. Keeping a routine allows children to feel like the world is more orderly and predictable for them. And so it becomes even more important during times of upheaval and uncertainty.”
It is important to be the final authority and answer holder, when possible, for young children and Ellis said it validates the pandemic if parents sit down and have conversations about what’s happening in the world around them.
“A lot of times, as parents, it’s hard for us to see our children hurting, our children struggling, and it’s almost natural instinct to want to move in and do something to take that away — to make them feel better,” she said. “And we oftentimes find that by giving children an opportunity to be able to talk about how they feel by asking them what have you heard, for example, and by asking them, you know what they’ve heard about what’s going on, you’ll be presented with an opportunity to correct any misinformation that they may have been received.”
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network published a five page guide to helping families cope with COVID-19, www.nctsn.org/sites/default/files/resources/fact-sheet/outbreak_factsheet_1.pdf. The guide reminds parents to keep updated through creditable media outlets, local public health authorities and to see support and continued connections with friends and family. The guide, and Ellis, both recommend minimizing exposure to children of too much media coverage or social media during the outbreak.
“Whether you’re 7, or whether you’re 70, I think it’s important to limit the amount of time you’re spending, watching news coverage of it or social media coverage,” Ellis said. “It’s OK to get information for yourself. But, I think, it places kids in difficult position to be exposed to that on a continuous basis, in terms of their mental health. Everyone needs information, but there is such thing as having too much information at once and it becomes detrimental.”
No matter the approach or length of the social distancing recommendations, Ellis said it is important to maintain normal routines as much as possible.
“That’s going to help when we inevitably get to that place where things feel a lot more like they used to,” she said. “I think, it’s really important to continually give kids the reassurance that disruptions in their routine that they’re experiencing now are temporary and that things will not be like this forever. There’s something comforting in that — knowing that we’ll have an end. It comes down to anything that you can do now that you’re that you used to be able to do with a child before all the disruptions is going to be helpful to them — helps them feel like there’s a routine. It helps give a sense of control by focusing on the things that have not changed, we actually can help our children’s adjust and adapt to the things that have changed on a temporary basis.”
