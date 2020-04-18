The City of Junction City will hold a public hearing regarding an application to the Kansas Department Health and Environment (KDHE)Water Supply Fund for $15 million in funding for Phase II Water Plant Improvements at the Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Court Building at 701 N. Jefferson Street. Due to the concerns of Covid-19 only the City Commission and City staff will be allowed into the building. If anyone wishes to make a public comment regarding this application, they may do so by sending or e-mailing their comment to City Clerk Tammy Melton by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Public comments may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 287, Junction Kansas 66441 or e-mail tammy.melton@jcks.com. The comments will be read by the City Clerk during the Public hearing of the meeting. All public comments must include the name and address of the person submitting the comment.For this public hearing arrangements can be made for telephone comment by contacting the City Clerk by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
How to take part in public comment during city’s public hearing on water improvement project
