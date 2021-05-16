On May 14, I.C.A.R.E. was a recipient of a $500.00 Community Assistance Grant from The Ft Riley Spouses Club. (FRSC)
The grant award ceremony was held at Riley’s Community Center, Fort Riley.
The limited grant funds for The Ft. Riley Spouses Club were allocated on multiple factors, such as the percentage of Fort Riley military service-connected members or families served, and prioritized allotment based on access to other sources outside of the Fort riley Spouses Club.
