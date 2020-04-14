Lives were turned upside down when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued the stay at home order March 27, thus limiting what residents of Junction City, Geary County and the state could do in response to COVID-19.
In efforts to “flatten the curve,” as it’s been referred to by health officials throughout the pandemic, the need to social isolate was enforced to help lower the amount of people affected by the disease, which in turn will reduce the impact on the healthcare professionals taking care of the sick and injured.
Some residents are using the time to binge watch shows on streaming services like Netflix, CBS All Access, Hulu and more. Others, like Greg and Deb Lumb, have used the time in a creative and fun way.
The two can be seen outside, twice a day according to Greg, playing pickleball in their driveway. They used tape to mark the court lines and purchased an official pickleball net to separate the two halves.
“We recognize that COVID-19 offers challenges and we need to be busy and stay active,” Greg said. “Walking is one form, but not one I enjoy a lot. So, we thought maybe we can take my passion of pickleball and make something happen in the driveway.”
The current setup is an improvement for their first attempt, Greg said.
While they cannot be outside all the time, they have used streaming services to help pass the time.
“A lot of Netflix, some good, some not so good,” Deb said. “‘Tiger King’ we did, ‘Ozark’ — that was really good.”
For the two the hardest part has not being able to see their grandkids. They have a grandson who is a junior at Junction City High School and two granddaughters in Gardner.
“For me it’s been not being able to go see my granddaughters,” Deb said. “That’s just about ready to kill me because usually we’d see them like either once a week or every couple of weeks at the most.”
Technology has helped them stay in contact with them, they said.
“We found an app called ‘House Party,’ which is like ‘Zoom,’ Greg said. “We’re able to do that with our grandkids, whenever things get really slow and dire, we’ll call them up and you can go visit them. So it’s nice to see them on ‘House Party.’”
The experience has been slightly different for Waylon Hodges, but still familiar at the same time.
“(I’ve) been working around the house, doing a little bit of yard work and basically just fishing a lot,” he said. “I just treat every day like it’s another day. So really to be honest with you, it hasn’t affected me.”
Like others in the community, Hodges has been limiting his interactions with others, but goes out to get the things he needs.
“If I need something, I go get it,” he said. “I just treat every day like it was before everything started. So, I know it affects people in different ways. Just for me personally, you know, other than being not being able to find a few items at the store when you need it, (it’s not bad).”
Hodges, who is originally from Arkansas said he has used ‘Facebook Messenger’ and phone calls to reach out to family.
“Just pretty much everything is normal,” he said.
A simple Google search will yield hundreds of ideas to stay active and help pass the time during this social isolation and distancing. The hardest part will be finding something to do to pass the time.
“I’d say find something you like to do and do it,” Deb said. “I think being able to get outdoors has helped a lot.”
