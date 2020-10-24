The incidents leading up to and including a “peaceful demonstration” outside Junction City High School this week are currently under investigation by Geary County Schools USD 475 personnel.
After 2 1/2 hours of executive session Friday evening the school board released the following statement.
“The board is aware of the incident that has taken place this week at Junction City High School,” board president Rina Neal read. “We want you to know that we take the information presented seriously. There is currently an investigation taking place and we anticipate the findings to be completed and presented to the board next week. We want to express to our community that we support a safe, diverse, and inclusive environment for all.”
Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 superintendent, took time after the meeting to answer questions about social media postings and an email statement from the high school principal, Melissa Sharp, and the difference in information between the two.
“That is part of the investigation,” he said. “As you know, anytime you're doing an investigation you're looking for consistency in information. And that consistency, is what helps you come up with a determination at the end once you've had an opportunity to take statements from all who are part of the investigation. And so that's where we are, we're still in the fact finding a portion of it, and hopefully we'll be able to come up with the details that we need in order to make a decision.”
Questions on policy
During the demonstration outside the school, the Junction City Union sought information from the students to get information as to why they were demonstrating and how the event was organized — to tell their story. During the interview process, Sharp asked the Union to not interview students on JCHS property.
“If you’re going to interview juveniles, I ask that you do it off property please,” she said. “Instead of on property.”
The interview was finished at that point and no other information was needed from them at that point.
On Thursday, Union staff got clarification on district policy as to what constitutes an approved school function and access to students.
Sacha Dent, USD 475 marketing and media specialist, and Dawn Toomey, executive director of personnel services for Geary County USD 475 sat down with the Union and that time, the portion of the interview where Sharp can be heard asking interviews be conducted off property was played for reference.
“I know that the district is respectfully requesting that the investigation, go first,” Toomey said. “And that way it's not impeded by any situation taking place. So, that's all we're asking for, is the courtesy to be able to do a thorough investigation of all the facts, all the situations, all the individuals, before anything is placed out there. That way we understand, cause and effect of the situation and are able to use this as a teachable moment to provide instructions, not only to staff, but to students as well. So that way we can be sure that everybody has a proper understanding of what's going on.”
Toomey pointed out that at no time did Sharp instruct the Union not to take the students off campus, but asked that any interviews be conducted off property.
“She's not saying you can't talk to the students, she's just respectfully asking you to do it off campus,” she said. “I think more of a security standpoint. I mean, I personally was not there, so I cannot attest to the actual physical situation that was taking place. But I know that they were trying to kind of bring everything together, contain to remain peaceful and organized. We respect our students voices and we don't want to impede those. That's why the protest was able to continue forward, they have that right.
“Me as a veteran, I served three tours in Iraq, I gave those kids that right to do that and I am very proud of those students for having the intestinal fortitude to stand up and what they felt was an injustice,” she added. “There was not the full story available to them, so they went off of a sliver and took that sliver, and marched forward with it. Is that wrong or right? No one can say that. For them, that was the right at the moment. So, I feel as if during the situation that was taking place, and not having the full story, what Mrs. Sharp asked that you do, was not inappropriate. And it wasn't necessarily appropriate either. It was just in her mind at that moment, the right course of action to take because, she was trying to handle multiple situations at that time.”
The district does have a policy in place as to how and when students can talk to outside media, Dent said.
“The media is to have permission of the parent or guardian,” she said. “So, I'm not sure when that board policy was implemented but that does exist.”
The district does maintain two lists of all students who have pre-approved media access and social media access for publications both in print and on social media. This is part of the enrollment package each parent or guardian completes, online or in person, when becoming a new or returning student. These lists allow for stories to be completed and for teachers, administration and staff to promote activities within their respective classrooms and buildings.
As far as taking interviews off campus, this could be considered a violation of the board policy governing the release of a student during the school day.
The district policy states:
— Building principals shall not release a student during the school day except upon a written or verbal request from the student’s lawful parent or guardian acting as a parent.
— Before releasing a student during the school day, the building principal shall be responsible for verifying the identity of the person seeking release of the student.
— If the principal is not satisfied with the identification provided by the person seeking release of the student, the student’s release may be refused.
— Students shall not be allowed to run personal errands for school employees off school premises during the school day.
“As far as speaking to the students off campus, not only is it board policy, but there are federal regulations regarding releasing students to non-custodial parents,” Dent said. “My, understanding of the policy is that we are prohibited from releasing students to non-custodial parties for any reason other than law enforcement investigations or warrants.”
Does Sharps request to take the interview off campus violate the board policy is also part of the investigation.
Another question regarding policy, is once a principal allows a demonstration per board policy, does that event become a school sanctioned, sponsored or authorized event? During previous school events — art shows, plays, musicals, homecoming ceremonies — there has been unrestricted access to students to get their view of their performance, inspiration for their art piece and reaction to being named homecoming king or queen.
“So, I think you bring up a couple of questions there,” Eggleston said after Fridays board meeting. “During our investigation, part of what we'll be looking at is activities that are pre-approved. Because, I know in our policy that is part of it — the pre-approval of any activities that goes through the principal. And that's something that I'll be looking into as we continue our investigation. Doesn't necessarily give a spot on answer but I think the policy review gives me that opportunity to meet with my administrator and definitely find out what took place prior to the actual protest and the students being out in front of the building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.