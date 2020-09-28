On September 26th, 2020 at approximately 2214 hours the Junction City Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of W. 7th St. in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival Officers located Ms. Carolina Almendarez Marquez deceased in the residence. Ms. Almendarez Marquez’s death was ruled a Homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled in the near future.
On September 27th, 2020 at approximately 0140 hours Mr. Michael Chavez (a family member to Ms. Almendarez Marquez) was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in reference to this investigation. Mr. Chavez was booked into the Geary County Detention Center where he is awaiting his first court appearance.
No further information will be released at this time.
