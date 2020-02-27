Tuesday afternoon at a Rotary Club meeting in Junction City, Geary County Commissioner Brad Scholz spoke about the situation at Geary Community Hospital.
“There is a rumor in the community that the county commission runs the hospital. That is not true. The Board of Trustees run the hospital,” he said, drawing on his experience as a former GCH Board of Trustees member. He resigned after three months on the GCH board after becoming commissioner due to conflict of interest.
According to Scholz, “In an Attorney General’s opinion, it (the corresponding state statute) states, ‘The underlying authority for the hospital board is not the county commission but the legislature, and the county commission cannot limit the ability of the trustees to carry out their statutory duties. Decisions concerning specific matters in the hospital, as well as procedural questions such as bylaws, are vested in the Board of Trustees by statute, and cannot be pre-empted by the county commission.’”
He went on to reiterate that the Board of Trustees needed to establish a policy and procedures for overseeing the CEO, echoing what he shared at a recent Military Affairs Council meeting.
“You never know — and I’m not saying this happens — if that CEO is telling you something to maintain their position,” he said. “There has to be some oversight. It would be terrible if we had to increase the mill levy and to be in the same situation a few years or so down the road.”
Scholz offered a sense of cooperation between the commission and the GCH Board of Trustees.
“It’s really hard when you have friends that are on the other side of the aisle,” he said. “What you’re saying and want to convey to them is not out of spite or to blame somebody, but rather to fix something to keep it from happening again in the future. Moving forward is what I’m talking about.”
Scholz also expressed disagreement with the notion that county commissioners are not doing enough to address the issue.
“We’ve talked about everything from mill levy increase to bond issues to no-fund warrants,” he said. “We are being diligent with regards to finding a solution to the funding aspect of the hospital. We understand how [this] would affect . . . Junction City. I don’t want people to have to drive all the way to Manhattan to go to the hospital.”
A JC Rotary member inquired about certain providers not using GCH facilities and how that affects personal preference to go elsewhere for healthcare. Scholz commented that previous contracts with providers had been lacking the way they had been set up, but said GCH Interim CEO Don Smithburg had made progress in that regard.
“Don Smithburg and the team over there are really reaching out,” Scholz said. “[They] worked out an agreement with Fort Riley that has already helped out with the boiler. Building those agreements among each other — all these little things may not seem that big of a deal, but they all have a domino effect.”
A donation from the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation is still anticipated. Though the exact amount isn’t known, it is expected to be a substantial sum.
Voting security was also mentioned by a Rotary member, who cited growing concern in the community surrounding the electronic voting methods in the area.
Scholz admitted “it’s a big issue” but referred further comment to County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke, the Geary County Election Officer.
