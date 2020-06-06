Organizers met at Heritage Park this afternoon to announce registration is now open for the new JC Strong Benefit Run, a race honoring community warriors – past, present and future. The race will be held July 4, 2020 in Heritage Park and includes a 1-mile fun run/walk, 5K and 10K. Participants will follow the same routes the Freedom Run normally covers.
After Junction City native Lisa Nabus was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the pandemic, the #NabusStrong committee went to work coordinating a benefit run to support her fight. When they learned the traditional Junction City Freedom Run had been cancelled, the opportunity presented itself to have the race on July 4th weekend.
“The committee saw this as a great utilization of all the energy and fun of the beloved run on a year it wouldn’t otherwise have happened,” says Terrah Stroda, event coordinator. “However, when we approached Lisa after her third round of chemotherapy, she selflessly requested that the benefit run become about community togetherness and inspiring others – thus the JC Strong Benefit Run was born to celebrate Junction City and the strength of its people.”
When the committee approached local agencies with the idea, they encountered an “all in” approach, receiving support from City Manager Allen Dinkel, JCPD Chief Lamb, JCFD Chief Johnson and Geary County Sheriff Jackson, along with Manhattan Running Company assisting with race day details and coordination.
Registration can be found here. Register before June 22 to receive a race day t-shirt.
For those concerned about the Coronavirus, the Benefit Run team has several action plans, including consideration of any actions taken by the Kansas Governor as well as coordination with the Geary County Health Department in response to the pandemic.
Sponsors of the event include the #NabusStrong Committee, Central National Bank, the City of Junction City, Geary Community Hospital, Pineapple Whip, Screen Machine Sports and Manhattan Running Company.
