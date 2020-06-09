Organizers gathered in Heritage Park Friday afternoon for a photo and to announce that registration was open on the new JC Strong Benefit Run, a race honoring community warriors — past, present and future.
The race will be held downtown July 4, beginning at Heritage Park and following the same routes the cancelled Freedom Run takes. Races include a 1-mile fun run or walk, 5K and 10K.
A press released by the JC Strong Benefit Run Coordinators mentioned Junction City native Lisa Nabus as a driving factor to this race.
Nabus was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the pandemic, the release said. The #NabusStrong committee went to work coordinating a benefit run to support her fight. When they learned the traditional Junction City Freedom Run had been cancelled, the opportunity presented itself to have the race on July 4th weekend.
“It’s tradition for there to be a run in Junction (City) on July, 4 and I hated that it was cancelled this year,” Nabus said. “But, for the community to come together and keep that tradition going in our honor is ... we’re very grateful for that. We’re hopeful that this can be a fun event, not only recognizing cancer warriors but also just bringing the community together.”
Event coordinator, Terrah Stroda, said the committee was the opportunity “as a great utilization of all the energy and fun of the beloved run on a year it wouldn’t have happened otherwise.”
“When we approached Lisa after her third round of chemotherapy, she selflessly requested that the benefit run become about community togetherness and inspiring others,” Stroda said. “Thus, the JC Strong Benefit Run was born to celebrate Junction City and the strength of its people.”
Together, with the all in support of the Junction City city manager Allen Dinkel, Junction City Police chief John Lamb, Junction City Fire Department chief Terry Johnson and Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson plans are coming together to host the event.
“I think that’s really special that we can have it again this year for a different purpose, a different awareness,” Nabus said. “Like I said, it’s not just about me, it’s about bringing the community together to support each other, to support cancer awareness and just to unite. There’s too much going on in the world right now. This community has always been strong, they’re strong supporters of the people that live here, and it’s amazing — it’s a good feeling.”
For more information or to register for a race visit, runsignup.com/Race/KS/JunctionCity/JCStrongBenefitRun
