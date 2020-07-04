When Lisa Nabus was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March, she and her family were afraid and uncertain.
However, her friends — and the entire community — quickly rallied around her and, on the morning of July 4, Junction City gathered in Heritage Park to have a benefit run for her and her family.
Terrah Stroda, a longtime friend of Nabus, helped to organize the event, which brought in about $20,000 for Nabus’ cause. The two have known each other since fourth grade at Sheridan Elementary School.
“The run was an amazing event,” Stroda said. “I will tell you that it’s the most inspired I’ve been by our community in years.”
Years ago, Stroda fought the exact same kind of cancer as Nabus and won.
While not all warriors win their battles against the disease, Stroda believes Nabus will win hers.
Nabus actively took part in the event, choosing to run the 5K alongside other participants and crossing the finish line.
“Lisa ran the 5K,” Stroda said. “In classic warrior fashion, she did it with her head up, she did it with strength and she did it because she needed to prove that she can conquer about anything.”
Nabus will undergo her sixth and final chemotherapy treatment this week.
“The fact that she ran today was so inspiring to all of us and I’m so thankful that I got to be there to watch her do that,” Stroda said.
Nabus spoke at the run, addressing a crowd of hundreds who gathered to support her.
“Thank you for being here this morning and helping a Junction City tradition continue,” she said. “That’s important to me. Because I really wanted this to be more than about me. I wanted it to be about having our run on Fourth of July. I wanted this to be about community, about togetherness, about us inspiring one another, about honoring all of our warriors, about being JC strong, about overcoming challenges. Because this year has been a challenge for all of us. We’ve had tragedy. We’ve had loss. We’ve had heartbreak. We’ve had challenge after challenge after challenge. But this community is strong, and our family appreciates that and we see that.”
More than 400 people ran in the two races — a 5K and a one-mile fun run — and several local agencies were there to help out, including the Junction City Fire Department.
Fire department family members Paula Dodge and Kelli McCallum volunteered to help out with the event, cheering runners as they neared the finish line.
Both were inspired by the run.
“It’s been very inspirational to see Lisa participate and complete a 5K with what she’s going through,” McCallum said.
“I think it’s good that we’re able to be here but we can still social distance and, you know, be safe, but at the same time, be able to actually leave our houses now where couple months ago, we weren’t able to,” Dodge said.
