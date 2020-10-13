The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce (JCACC), the Geary County Republican Party, and the Geary County Democratic Party are working jointly to host a non-partisan candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
Geary County Republican Party Chairman, Rick Roberts, has confirmed that U.S. Representative Roger Marshall (R), running for U.S. Senate, and Tracey Mann (R), 1st Congressional District of Kansas candidate, will both be in attendance.
The following Geary County Commissioner, Sheriff, and Clerk candidates have also been confirmed and will be in attendance.
1st District: Brad Scholz (R) and Patricia Giordano (I)
2nd District: Charles Stimatze (R) and Alex Tyson (D)
Sheriff: Dan Jackson (R) and Frederick Reid (D)
Clerk: Rebecca Nordyke (R) and Diana Dean (D)
“This is a great opportunity to hear where our candidates stand on both state and local issues. Being informed before hitting the voting booth is always a good thing. Geary County citizens are encouraged to submit questions via email to info@jcacc.org by close of business this Thursday, October 15th.” said Dawn Stephens, JCACC Director of Member Relations.
All attendees will be required to wear masks at the event and limited seating will allow for social distancing. The event will be streamed live via the Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JCACCKS/.
