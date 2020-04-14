The Junction City Fire Department has, in its capacity as an ambulance service supplier to the Junction City area, received $26,981.42. These funds, which were received by the fire department Monday are the fire department’s portion of the $30 billion distributed under the CARES Act.
A grand total of $100 billion is available to entities across the country under the CARES Act, with the remaining $70 billion expected to be distributed at a later date.
This is not a loan, according to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson. It does not need to be paid back by the city. It is separate, he said, from other available sources of COVID-19 relief funding. It is not part of the Medicare advance payment program and the small business loan program.
While the funds belong to the JCFD and do not need to be repaid, there are certain expectations as to what the funds are allowed to be used for. They may only go toward COVID-19 related expenses or losses, according to Johnson.
He added that the fire department “would not seek collect from any possible or actual COVID-19 patient an amount greater than what the patient would have been required to pay if they had been in-network (this applies to all patients- not just Medicare/Medicaid).”
