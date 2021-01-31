On January 29th, 2021, at approximately 1:30pm the Junction City Police Department took Brandon Martino (29-year-old white male) into custody. Martino is charged with 2 crimes:
1. Sexual exploitation of a child; promote performance of child <18
2. Promote obscenity to minors
No further information can be provided at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
