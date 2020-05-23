By Lydia Kautz
The Junction City High School Class of 2020 — roughly 300 students — underwent the school’s first-ever virtual graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
Though they were forced to hold an online graduation ceremony, speakers offered a message of hope and encouragement for the graduating seniors.
Speakers included former graduates, Fort Riley soldiers, including a former commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, school staff and administrators, and Sen. Jerry Moran.
One speaker was 2020 graduate Albert Caba de Mota.
JCHS’s 2020 class secretary, de Mota spoke of coming from the Dominican Republic as a child with his family and how those in his English Language Learners classes welcomed him with open arms. He talked about attending a JCHS graduation ceremony and longing to be on that stage himself, addressing his classmates.
The moment came for him, but in a different manner than he had expected.
“As we go through this pandemic, we are given the choice to say ‘I can,’ or ‘I can’t,’” de Mota told his fellow 2020 graduates. “It is up to us to stand together and say, ‘we can!’ We will not be beat by this pandemic. We will not give up. We can be a positive influence in these difficult times. We can reach our goals, we can overcome adversity, and we will overcome. Today, as we stand together through this platform, as we start a new chapter in our lives, we are given destiny in our hands to decide where these 12 years of lows and highs will take us.”
President of the Class of 2020 Joshua Allen also addressed his classmates, encouraging them not to take anything for granted in the future.
“This is not how we wanted our year to go down, but it doesn’t matter,” Allen said. “Our generation is the one that will change the world. Nothing about us is — or is ever going to be — the same. Our class thinks different, acts different, and has a whole new perspective on almost everything. We don’t have to conform to the standards that society has set for us.”
He encouraged his classmates to listen and take advice, but also to discard the status quo and build their own world.
Teacher Allan McFarland encouraged students to pursue their dreams, focusing more on their passion — their ‘why” — than on what others thought they should do.
“Don’t settle for a job for your career,” he said. “Find your ‘why’ and make that your career.”
Superintendent of Unified School District 475 Reginald Eggleston also addressed the graduating class of 2020. He praised the way in which graduates endured massive changes since March as an extended spring break became online school for the rest of the semester and virtual classes began taking place.
The class of 2020 adapted and overcame adversity to reach graduation day.
“Moments like these test our resilience, our patience and our humanity,” Eggleston said.
He encouraged graduates not to focus on what they could not change, but to put their focus on things they could have an impact on, such as taking care of their health and taking any opportunities that arose for them.
“Don’t set limits on your life, nor allow others to do so,” Eggleston said.
