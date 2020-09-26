Junction City High School graduate Kellen Whaley has been baking since college.
No one taught him. He just decided to take it up as a hobby one day.
Whaley taught himself using YouTube tutorials and trial and error.
He started with pies and cupcakes and then moved on to cookie decorating.
“For some reason, I thought doing rolled, decorated sugar cookies would be an interesting next thing to learn,” Whaley said.
He started with the cookies in 2015. Through friends and family and by word of mouth, he gained a reputation. He’d make cookies for someone’s baby show and be asked to bake cookies for another event. Whaley started an Instagram account where he would post photos of his creations.
In 2018, Food Network reached out after someone with the network saw his cookies on social media, asking if he would like to take part in a cookie baking and decorating competition.
“They were looking for male bakers specifically who did decorated cookies and just found me that way,” Whaley said. “We had a mutual acquaintance but otherwise (they) just kind of sought me out on Instagram.”
Whaley has been on Food Network twice, once on Cookie Wars and Christmas Cookie Challenge. Both times, he won.
The Food Network experience was challenging but fun.
“It was just very overwhelming, but in a good way,” Whaley said. “You’re going to be doing something that you know how to do and are confident in doing, but you’re doing it with cameras and lights and in front of world-renowned chef people and you’re sprinting across the room and you’re competing with people, which is something that you’re not used to. So the intensity is just so much more than you would do at home, obviously, because there’s just a lot more elements involved.”
Going in, Whaley said, did his best to stick with what he knew rather than tripping over himself to impress the judges by doing things he’d never done before or was not sure he could do reliably.
“I’m going to do what I’m confident with,” he said. “I think that’s what eventually helped me win, because I didn’t want to trip myself up trying to impress people with things that I didn’t know already. It was like, 'I am confident in this, so I’m going to do this.’"
He loves the people he met in the process, including fellow competitors and judges.
“I still talk to them, quite frequently which was really cool,” Whaley said. “And I learned a lot from them as well, again something I wasn’t really expecting to do."
One person he connected with who surprised him was Ree Drummond, the host of the Pioneer Woman, who served as a judge on the Christmas Cookie Challenge.
“She seemed a lot more fun — yeah, I would say fun — she was just a lot more willing to let her hair down than I would assume she was originally,” Whaley said. “Beforehand, I thought she was a little more straight-laced."
Right now, Whaley does not have anything else lined up with Food Network. He continues to do orders in Kansas City, where he lives now. For the most part, his cookie decorating classes have been canceled by COVID-19.
Whaley came back to Junction City Saturday where he taught a cookie decorating class at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, something he said he may do in the future if he’s able and the library is interested.
“I was raised in Junction City,” he said. “This is where I’m from. I spent 18 years here. I worked at the library for a short period while I was in middle school. So it’s fun (to come home) and I enjoy doing the classes, I enjoy teaching people how to do something that I taught myself. It’s a fun hobby to have and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what (the cookies) look like. It’s just fun. It’s fun to do and I’m glad that I can help teach people that."
