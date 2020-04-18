JCHS will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on May 23 at 1 p.m. The ceremony can be found on the USD 475 YouTube channel. The link for the ceremony video will be shared with the public in advance of the ceremony, so that the students, families, and community can join. The ceremony will resemble a traditional graduation ceremony, with guest speakers and the name of each graduating senior being read aloud, along with a photo of each graduating senior being shared. The district has already shared graduation information with families of seniors so that they can prepare for the occasion.
In addition to the ceremony, the Junction City Daily Union will be having a special graduation section in the May 24 Sunday edition of their paper. The pictures of all graduation seniors will be published in this special edition.
The district said it knows that many members of the community want to show their support to this year’s graduating class, and that it hoped this provides a way for them to do that while respecting the current social-distancing guidelines and keeping students, families, and community members safe.
