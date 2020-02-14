After 21 years of service, Junction City Police Department Detective John Berrios-Gonzalez has decided to retire from the police force, effective March 6. He was first hired by the JCPD Feb. 22, 1999. Berrios-Gonzalez achieved the rank of detective March 27, 2006, a little more than seven years after he started his career with the department. He has worked on many different assignments within the JCPD’s investigations division, with his most recent assignment being work as a crime lab detective. Berrios-Gonzalez has no intentions of leaving the Junction City community, though he will no longer be helping to police it. He and his wife, Paula, will continue to make the community their home.
On his last day with the JCPD, the police department will hold a retirement reception for him, which the public is invited to attend. From 3 until 4:30 p.m. March 5, the reception will be held at the JCPD training room at 210 E. Ninth St.
