After 41 years of service to the Junction City Police Department, as of March 23, Marsha A. Rich is retiring.
She started out her career Jan. 8, 1979 as an investigations secretary. Rich would later transfer to City of Junction City Administrative Services Department as a secretary. She made this move in early 2005. At the beginning of 2007, Rich would return to the JCPD, where she has been ever since.
Though she is leaving her career with the JCPD behind, Rich plans to continue to make her home in Junction City.
The public is welcome to come celebrate Rich’s retirement with her and her JCPD family at a reception from 3 until 4:30 p.m. March 20 in the JCPD’s training room at the police department’s location at 210 E. Ninth St.
