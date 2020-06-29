The Junction City Police Department is currently investigating the case of a dead body found in a storage locker in Junction City.
On June 26, the body of a deceased woman was discovered at 2323 N. Jackson St. in an empty storage locker, according to information provided by JCPD Capt. Trish Giordano.
At this time, the JCPD is awaiting fingerprint verification to positively identify the body. An autopsy has been conducted and foul play is believed to take taken place.
The JCPD will release further information after the deceased individual has been identified.
Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 785-762-8477. A web tip can be submitted using the link on the JCPD Facebook page.
