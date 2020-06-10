A Junction City Police Officer helped in the recovery of a missing 15-year-old girl from El Salvador on Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon at around 12:48 p.m., officer Nick Blake conducted a traffic stop in the westbound lane of I-70. He pulled over a 2019 Nissan rental vehicle for a traffic violation.
The officer addressed the occupants of the vehicle and, upon initial investigation, discovered the passenger was a 15-year-old Salvadoran girl who had been reported missing by a relative in Maryland a few days before.
The driver of the vehicle, Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, age 37, of Wilmington, California was arrested for interference with parental custody, interference with a law enforcement officer, and speeding.
Castillo-Guardado was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.
The 15-year-old was turned over to juvenile intake and assessment.
