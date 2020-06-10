At 12:48 p.m. June 9, Officer Nick Blake conducted a traffic stop westbound on I-70 with a 2019 Nissan rental vehicle for a traffic violation. Officer Blake met with the occupants of the vehicle. Upon initial investigation, it was discovered the passenger was a 15-year-old female from El Salvador and was reported missing by a relative in Maryland a few days prior. The driver, Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado age 37, from Wilmington California was arrested on Interference with Parental Custody, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and speeding.
Castillo-Guardado was transported to the Geary County Detention Center and being held without bond pending first appearance. The juvenile was turned over to juvenile intake and assessment.
