The Junction City Police Department will hold a free law enforcement training camp for children in Unified School District 475 who are going into seventh, eighth, or ninth grade this fall. The camp is set to take place June 8 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
The free camp will be led by school resource officers who are involved in the JCPD’s Community Involvement Unit.
There are a limited number of spots available, so parents or guardians of children who want to participate in this summer’s every should fill out an application and turn it in as soon as possible. Applicants who are approved will be notified that they’ve been accepted after a background check has taken place.
Applications can be picked up from Junction City Middle School, Fort Riley Middle School, and the JCPD office 210 E. Ninth St. or download it from the city’s website at junctioncity.municipalcms.com . To download the form go to the “Your Government” tab, click on Public Safety to find the Police Department’s page and look under Law Enforcement Summer Camp. The deadline to apply is May 29. No applications turned in after May 29 will be considered. Forms may be turned in to the school resource officer at JCMS or at Junction City High School, mailed, emailed, or delivered by hand to the JCPD’s office.
The camp is form children in middle school and is an outreach program created to help students learn more about first responders and what they do from day to day. The camp aims to help children build life skills, instill confidence and develop self-esteem. Participants in the camp will undergo a wide variety of activities incorporating teamwork, physical fitness, and general information about first responders. The camp will stress the value of good decision making skills and teach good citizenship.
Students will see presentations made by a K9 officer, SWAT team members, patrol officers and other emergency services during the camp.
They will also have a chance to find out what being under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances is really like using simulator devices. They will learn how drug dogs search for and identify illegal drugs and see some techniques and equipment used by people on SWAT teams. Participants will have an opportunity to observe a police chase where stop sticks will be deployed and ending in a high risk traffic stop. Participants will experience a day at a police academy and a use of force simulator. In addition to learning activities, students will take part in experiences that are just for fun as well, including swimming, bowling, and a trip to Spin City.
Because school resource officers will conduct the camp, officers and children will have the chance to maintain working relationships over the summer with children who already know and interact with them during the school year.
For more information, contact Sgt. Eliel Borges or SRO Torres at the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) (785-210-4757) (Eliel.Borges@JCKS.com) (Edgar.Torres@JCKS.com).
