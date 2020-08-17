Headway appears to have been made in the death of Junction City woman Tina Bennett.
Monday evening, the Junction City Police Department informed the public that officers were seeking to speak to Antonio Washington in the case.
Bennett was found deceased in a storage locker in Junction City June 26. Foul play was suspected in her death.
Anyone who has any information about Washington’s whereabouts is requested to call the local Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave a web tip the link for which can be found on the JCPD’s Facebook page. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
