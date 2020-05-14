The Junction City Police Department is currently seeking information on two individuals concerning a shooting that took place early the morning of May 7 and left two males — 21-year-old Dillon Spencer and 19-year-old Aaron Villarreal — dead.
Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, age 21, is wanted by the JCPD on two counts of first degree murder.
A person of interest in the case is a man who goes by “J.” The JCPD is seeking help from the public to locate and identify “J.”
The JCPD is seeking help from members of the public in locating Holmes and identifying his compatriot.
People with information that leads to the identification of “J” and locations of either “J” or Holmes will be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000 reward for each subject. To offer law enforcement a tip on this case, people may call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave a WebTip at: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx Tippers are free to remain anonymous.
