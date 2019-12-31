Fontelle Jolly had nothing to say when he was sentenced to a total of 105 months in prison for the August 2018 shooting death of Felix Snipes and the wounding of Cartavius King. Jolly was convicted, after a plea bargain, of voluntary manslaughter — 71 months — and aggravated battery — 34 months to be served consecutively to each other. Judge Courtney Boehm handed down this sentence Monday.
He will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years upon his release from prison. After he is released from prison, Jolly will remain on post release for 36 months, according to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisedell.
During court proceedings Monday afternoon in Geary County District Court, Felix Snipes’ mother, Mary Snipes, spoke.
“I want everyone to know that there are real emotions involved in this,” Mary Snipes said. “Since Aug. 31, (2018) my family has been dealing with a lot of emotions.”
She addressed both the court at large and her son’s killer specifically.
It was the first time, she said, that she’d spoken directly to Jolly or even spoken his name aloud in public.
She said she would pray for Jolly, but could not forgive him yet.
“If I was under oath today and if the judge asked me, the answer would be ‘no,’” Mary Snipes said. “I know what God wants me to do, but the answer would be ‘no.’”
She talked about the sense of emptiness the loss of her son had caused her and of what transpired for her family the night of her son’s death.
“You have tremendously changed our lives,” she told Jolly.
Jolly was offered a chance to speak after his sentencing. He declined comment.
