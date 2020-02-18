After a vote of 3-2, the Junction City Commission has repealed the city's longstanding ban on pitbull-type dogs.
There will still be stipulations in place for pitbull owners within the city. Only two pitbulls are allowed per residence and dogs must be chipped, spayed or neutered and registered with the city.
Nay votes on lifting the ban came from Mayor Jeff Underhill and Commissioner Tim Brown. Commissioners Ronna Larson and Nate Butler and Vice Mayor Pat Landes voted in favor of abolishing the ban.
For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Junction City Union.
