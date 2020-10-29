Junction City continues to bring in record numbers of sales tax dollars — 2020 has been the city’s best sales tax year ever, according to City Manager Allen Dinkel He said he and Finance Director Lindsay Miller are still waiting for October’s numbers to come in, but sales tax rates have been elevated significantly this year in Junction City.
“This has been a phenomenal year for this community,” Dinkel said at a recent Tuesday night city commission meeting.
In an interview, he elaborated on some of the factors that played a role.
“It’s just been a combination of so many positive factors,” Dinkel said.
Dinkel believes this is owed partly to soldiers who have returned home from overseas, partly to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people home and consequently encouraging them to shop local and shop online and partly due to the fact that Junction City has not had a complete lockdown due to the pandemic.
Manhattan, Dinkel said, has suffered hits this year, possibly due to a variety of factors including a lack of Kansas State University students present in the community. For three months, the Manhattan community was missing about 15,000 college students who would normally have been there, contributing to sales tax numbers. K-State sports has also had an impact on Manhattan, he said, because fewer fans have been allowed to attend.
Junction City’s COVID-19 numbers are low as well, he said, and the city hasn’t had a full on lockdown, though there was a stay-at-home order back in spring.
“I think we’ve done a lot of the right things,” he said. “We’ve kept the city open. We were probably the last city office to close, one of the first to open.”
The city also kept the municipal pool open this summer. The golf course has been open the entire time, Dinkel said.
“We probably are having our best year ever because we offered activities to people,” he said. “We did it with no issues, no problems. We changed the operations a bit so we could accommodate. We’ve allowed things to happen, like baseball this summer. Again, we did it a little differently, but we had activities.”
All these factors contributed, he said, to some of the highest sales tax numbers he said the community has ever seen.
“I’m not saying COVID’s over yet, but we’ve been doing well so far,” Dinkel said.
Dinkel was asked if he believed the city’s lack of a mask mandate had contributed to the high sales tax numbers.
Geary County has a mask mandate in place, but the city does not. It is reversed in Riley County; the county does not have a mandate, but Manhattan does.
Dinkel said he doubted that Manhattan’s mask mandate had driven some shoppers into Junction City.
“I don’t know,” he answered. “I don’t think so.”
Dinkel has no way of knowing if the sales tax dollars are coming in from outside the community or not. He also can’t say what specific businesses the sales tax revenue is coming from.
Though there isn’t a mask mandate in place for Junction City, many local businesses still require shoppers to wear masks inside their establishments. This includes the grocery stores. Many people choose to wear masks in public spaces, even when they’re not strictly required.
“One COVID case is too many and one death is way too many, but I also think our numbers have not blossomed like the Manhattans and the Emporias,” he said.
Dinkel praised local meatpacking plant Smithfield for not becoming the site of a COVID-19 outbreak as so many meatpacking plants like it have.
“Smithfield has been a rockstar,” he said.
Instead of slowing production, he said, the company increased employees’ hours, which in turn brought more money into the community.
Many of the city’s employees have also been busy with projects, according to Dinkel.
“It’s been the cooperation of all the people in this community that has made this so realistic for it to happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.