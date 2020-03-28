Due to the recent closure of schools and social distancing recommendations due to the novel coronavirus disease, parents and children are looking for things to do to pass this time of uncertainty.
This week, Junction City joined communities around the state and nation to help encourage the children during these hard times by placing teddy bears or other stuffed animals in windows, on porches and in at least one Geary County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Based off the children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, families can take short trips in their neighborhood or across town in search of these stuffed animals.
The Facebook group, JC Bear Hunt — /www.facebook.com/groups/266034794389503, was created by Amy Boeckman, and within 24-hours more than 1,100 people were registered and actively participating. As of Saturday, that number was quickly approaching 2,000.
“I run a daycare and I was talking to one of my daycare parents,” Boeckman said. “We were just talking about positive signs that we could put in yards for birthdays or whatever ‘cause a lot of kids are missing birthday parties. And she had mentioned about the bear hunt, I hadn’t heard about it, and (she) just said that other communities are doing it. So, the next day I just decided to put a bear in the window and kind of put it on my Facebook page. So, people kind of knew what was going on and then another friend said I should start a group so it can go around Junction City. That’s what I did, and it kind of just took off.”
Boeckman said she and her three children — ages 8, 11 and 15 — went out and found 37 stuffed animals in the 20 to 30 minutes they were searching.
“My 11 year old thought I was crazy at first,” she said. “But, once I made them come with me, because I was probably more excited than they were, they got really into it and (they) took a count of how many we could find.”
Members do not put up their physical address on the site when they post their bear or animal, instead they are encouraged to give a street name, a close intersection or subdivision. From there, families can go for a walk together and make a comment on the original post to say they found the location.
“I definitely think it’s a family activity,” Boeckman said. “Of course, I wouldn’t suggest bringing friends — since we’re all supposed to be social distancing — but definitely for families and a mom or dad, grandma, grandpa. I saw one lady post on our page that she had her husband take her out because they don’t have kids, and so they did it as a little couples thing. I hope it stays innocent and that families can enjoy it for a while since it sounds like we’re going to be stuck in the house for a while.”
Boeckman said the group is open for anyone who would like to join and reminds residents it’s not just for the families with children.
“There’s no age limits,” she said. “ I think it’s for anybody. I feel like anybody can go look for some teddy bears if they’re bored and need to get out of the house.”
