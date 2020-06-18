The Junction City Little Theatre annex building will be getting a new look starting Sunday. Oklahoma artist, Dr. Bob Palmer, will be visiting Junction City June 21 to 23 to paint a mural based on the history of the Little Theatre. The JCAC secured a grant through the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and is using a portion of it to sponsor this work in addition to support from the Bramlage Foundation, David and Suzy Lauseng and David and Sylvia Walker Benevolent Fund.
Palmer is retired educator with more than 40 years of experience teaching kindergarten through 12th grade and university classes. He retired in 2014 as a professor of art in the College of Arts, Media and Design at the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond.
He was recognized in 2001 as the “Outstanding Oklahoma Higher Education Faculty Member” by the Oklahoma Art Education Association.
The National Art Education Association recognized Palmer in 2007 as the “Oklahoma Art Educator of the Year” at the national conference in New York City. Palmer was chosen as Oklahoma’s feature mural painter in the state’s centennial year in 2007, with large commissions at the state capital complex, Bricktown and around Oklahoma City.
In 2013, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, recognized Palmer’s contributions to the state by honoring his with the “Governor’s Art Award in Community Service and later that year was recognized as “One of the Visionaries in Arts in Oklahoma” by “Slice” magazine.
In his time as a mural artist, Palmer has designed and painted more then 3,500 murals around the state of Oklahoma, Canada, Mexico and Eastern Europe.
Palmer will begin his work on the south side of the annex building on Monday morning.
Community members are invited to visit and watch him work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday or Tuesday. Bring a lawn chair to sit and watch but don’t forget to bring a mask and adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing.
