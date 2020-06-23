A Junction City woman went missing June 20 and the Junction City Police Department and her family are still looking for her.
Tina Bennett, age 52 of Junction City, was last seen at around 12:15 a.m. in the vicinity of 14th Street in Junction City. Her vehicle would later be found abandoned in Junction City. Bennett was reported missing by family members later that morning.
Bennett is a 52-year-old white woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 200 pounds and standing 5’4.
As of this writing, Bennett is still missing. Her family and law enforcement would like to see her returned safely home.
Those who have any knowledge of her whereabouts are asked to please contact the JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.