Juneteenth at the Lake took the place of the community’s usual Juneteenth celebration last year.
Though the city’s celebration has come back this year June 12, Juneteenth at the Lake will return this summer from 1 until 9 p.m. June 19 in the same location as last year at 3612 State Park Rd. at Milford State Lake. The event is free to attend.
Organizer of the event Jasmine Tipton said she wanted to bring the event back for the second year in a row because so many people attended last year.
“Everyone enjoyed our event,” she said. “They enjoyed coming out, they enjoyed the free things that we had for them. And also we still educate about Juneteenth as well.”
Tipton said there will be a water balloon fight and games during the celebration. People will have access to the new Milford Lake splash park during the event as well. There will be a live DJ providing music and there will be prize drawings throughout the event as well.
“I think we might have a lot more people this year than we did last year, which will be good,” Tipton said. “Last year we had a ton of people too. So we just need to make sure we’ll be prepared.
This year, Tipton and her crew plan to hand out free plates of nachos from 4 until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.
She said the group hopes to hand out at least 1,000 plates of nachos.
There will also be water, juice and snack packs available free of charge as well the same as last year.
Chita’s, which is part of the local culinary collective, will be handing out the food.
“We want people to come out and have fun and be able to enjoy and eat something,” she said. “We want everyone to have fun.”
According to Tipton, she and other event organizers want to highlight and uplift lower income people. Tipton’s mother was a single mother of four and she recalls having to arrange meals around events, either eating before or after attending events because money was tight and buying food from vendors wasn’t always an option.
“We just want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to eat something good,” Tipton said. “So we do that at our events — that’s the main thing we do is make sure we hand out free food. There’s going to be people there selling food and they always usually do super good, but everyone can’t afford that.”
Tipton said organizers hoped to also connect small businesses with community members.
“We want them to know that you don’t have to go to Kansas City or Manhattan or anywhere else to spend your money,” she said. “Mostly what you’re looking for is here, but you just don’t know about it.”
In addition to the free food, there will be vendors selling goods — including food — throughout the event.
Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
The holiday means a lot to Tipton, who said she hopes to see Juneteenth named a national holiday.
“I’m a big pusher for it to become a national holiday — for people to be able to celebrate it like they do on the Fourth of July, because it’s very meaningful,” she said. “Especially in the climate that we’re in right now. We want everyone to matter. Black lives matter, all lives matter. But we really want to highlight the ones that (have) been oppressed this whole time and that’s what this is — and not just highlight slavery. People of color were kings and queens before they came here. So we want to highlight that. It’s not all bad and things are getting better and we are on the uprise of making things better for minorities — not just black people but women, transgender people. Everything is on the uprise of people who have been oppressed. So we want people to be able to celebrate that and be able to look at the good.”
