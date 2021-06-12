After skipping last year due to COVID-19 precautions, Junction City’s Annual Juneteenth celebration returned to Heritage Park on Saturday.
The celebration, now in its 35th year, attracted attendees along with food and craft vendors, a car show and music and dance performances throughout the day.
The event drew a larger-than-expected crowd despite the fact that certain aspects of the celebration like a big musical act or a bounce house were left out to help keep the crowd manageable.
“We’re pretty surprised that we got this many people,” Juneteenth Committee Vice President Valerie Guy said. “We were trying to keep it small due to the pandemic but we wanted to make sure that we got to celebrate this year. We did some advertising and we got some vendors out here to make people want to come but we didn’t even do our big entertainment this year just to avoid a big crowd but we still got a good number of people out anyway.”
Guy hosted the event along with fellow committee vice president Brewell Currie.
“It’s 10-times more meaningful to be back,” Currie said. “I’ve been doing Juneteenth for like five years and I think this is the best it has ever been as far as the experience and how I feel about it.”
Attendees were treated to dance and musical performances throughout the day along with speeches and spoken-word poetry.
USD 475 board member Rina Neal spoke on the event’s theme, “Honoring Our Ancestors” and Juneteenth committee member Delilah Hamilton presented scholarships and read poetry.
While this year’s event was considered a big success, the committee is looking to go even bigger for 2022 including finding a way to consolidate with the “Juneteenth At the Lake” celebration which was born last year out of the pandemic and will be held this Saturday at Milford State Park.
“It’s just more fun when we’re all together,” Guy said. “We’re going to hopefully try and collaborate with other people and hopefully have one big celebration next year.”
Guy also said that they are always looking for new volunteers and committee members to help plan future events.
