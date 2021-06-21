Juneteenth — a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States — was made a national holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law June 17.
In 2020, when the city canceled its annual Juneteenth observance over concerns about COVID-19, another celebration popped up in its place, organized by community members. Juneteenth at the Lake took place again this year, drawing hundreds of participants.
The event featured a vendor fair, games, free activities for children and free food handed out by Chita’s owner Samantha Rasman.
While the celebration went on, children played at the nearby splash park and in Milford Lake.
Organizers Jasmine Tipton, Aurora Cunningham, Tanesha Dillon and Latricia Edwards were pleased with the turnout to the second annual Juneteenth at the Lake.
Edwards said she was “really happy” with the number of people who showed up despite the heat of the day.
“We’re really excited,” Edwards said. “It’s good. We’ve got a lot of vendors and a lot of community people.”
Early into the event she said a little more than 500 had already come and gone and the celebration continued to bustle throughout the day.
“My favorite thing is just seeing everybody come together and be able to celebrate just Juneteenth as a whole as a community and not make it about a specific race or a specific thing,” Edwards said. “It’s about everybody coming together, enjoying themselves and seeing everybody mingle and get to talk and shop with the vendors — promoting our community, promoting local businesses.”
Cunningham said she anticipated the high level of activity would continue.
“Everything’s going great,” she said.
“I think it’s going good,” Tipton said. “We have a lot of people here, so we’re just anticipating more people arriving. It’s going good — we’ve got a family reunion vibe going on. So it’s nice.”
Tipton said she was especially happy to see child participants having fun.
“We do this for the kids mostly,” she said. “We like to see the kids smiling, we like to give them something to look forward to where they come out and have something to do where their parents don’t have to pay for everything. We’ve got free stuff for them to do — just them running around is everything. We’re here to lead and develop youth — that’s what we want to do. And we want to put them on the right path and give them mentors to look at and say that ‘you and your friends can get together and do something for your community, an individual came make change.’”
Tipton said it was meaningful to be able to hold the event June 19 — the date of the actual Juneteenth.
It was a special celebration coming as it did only days after Juneteenth was made a national holiday.
“That means a lot for us,” Tipton said. “We’re moving forward and that’s where we want to go is forward … Our path is still bumpy but it’s not impossible to make it to where we’re going.”
Edwards agreed, saying it was important that people who wanted to celebrate the holiday could do so without being forced to take an entire day off of work without pay in order to do so and for the whole country to understand the meaning of the holiday.
“I’m just real happy that finally it is a national holiday,” she said.
Cunningham said she felt the elevation of Juneteenth to a national holiday was “a long time overdue” but she was nonetheless happy to see progress made.
“Very happy about that but that should have been done years and years ago,” Cunningham said. “I look forward to the day when black history is just American history and there’s no distinction. Because black history is American history. It’s frustrating that in school we only acknowledge black people’s contributions to American and to science and to other avenues in February and I think that we, as a people, deserve to be equally included.”
“I think that it’s very inspiring,” Dillon said. “We as a community and as a society still have a long way to go as far as race relations, but it is one step toward that. So I’m very thankful.”
