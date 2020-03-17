Gov. Laura Kelly has just ordered all K-12 schools across Kansas closed for the remainder of the school year. More updates will be released in Thursday's edition of the Junction City Union.
breaking
K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the school year
- Lydia Kautz
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The Billboard’s Back
- Local agencies prepare for coronavirus as it spreads across the state, the country and the globe
- USD 475, St. X closed next week due to coronavirus fears
- Local meetings about coronavirus Monday afternoon
- Coronavirus risk still low, but city and county officials still prepared in the event of an outbreak
- Fire damages apartments Wednesday night
- Free meals for children as schools closed through March 27
- Kansas State University suspending in-person classes
- COVID-19 dominates discussion at county meeting as disaster is declared
- ‘Artrageous’ performance raises more than $1 million for Geary Community Hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.