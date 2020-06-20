MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is recognized as the most LGBTQ-friendly college in Kansas, according to BestColleges and Campus Pride’s 2020 college rankings in recognition and celebration of Pride Month.
The Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students in Each State identifies schools that are culturally inclusive, affordable and closer in proximity to their geographic location. The ranking also includes K-State’s five-star Campus Pride Index score, a comprehensive national rating system that measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life.
Noted in the ranking is the university’s LGBT Resource Center, which promotes the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, or SAGA — the longest-running LGBTQ+ organization on campus. SAGA hosts educational and community-building events for all students.
“It is always an honor to have the LGBT Resource Center recognized for the ongoing efforts to provide a safe and affirming environment for our campus community,” said Brandon Haddock, coordinator of the center. “This recognition is made possible through the commitment of our LGBTQ students, faculty, staff, community members and our alumni to work toward equity for all.”
The university also received full marks in areas such as LGBTQ+ support and institutional commitment, counseling and health, campus safety, and recruitment and retention efforts. In addition to SAGA, campus organizations include the LGBTQ* Faculty and Staff Alliance, which supports and advocates for sexuality and gender identity-based issues; oSTEM — Out in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics student organization; and the Gender Collective, a group for students who identify as transgender, cross-gender, intersex, or otherwise divergent from their birth-assigned gender that invites students and faculty to participate in outreach and educational efforts.
Kansas State University also was listed among Campus Pride’s 2017 Top 25 schools in the nation for LGBTQ inclusion, and the 2018 30 Best of the Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities.
“It is a tremendous honor for K-State to continue to be recognized nationally for the work our supportive faculty, staff, students and alumni have done and continue to do in helping foster an inclusive and affirming campus where people can be their authentic selves,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students.
