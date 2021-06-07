After a much-diminished event in 2020, the Kansas Aviation Expo came back Saturday with more than 40 planes and hundreds of spectators pouring through the gates at Freeman Field.
Jeremy Gorman of the local Experiment Aircraft Association who was among those helping to make the annual fly-in happen said early in the event that there were fewer spectators than in previous years.
“It doesn’t look like currently it’s as busy as it has been in the past,” he said. “I think that’s still to be a little bit expected.”
There may have been fewer people in attendance than pre-COVID, but there was a steady flow of public through the gates throughout the day and more pilots showed up with their small crafts than expected.
“We were hoping for 30 aircraft,” Gorman said. “We’re already above that. So that’s wonderful.”
According to Gorman, the hope was to bring a crowd of between 500 and 600 spectators out to the fly-in. He said it was a thrill to have the crowds back after what happened last year.
“I love it, it’s wonderful,” Gorman said. “This is a great resource for the community. It’s a great resource for our local EAA chapter so we can get the word out about the youth aviation program that we have here in Junction City.”
Funds from the fly-in go toward the local EAA. On the second Saturday of every month, the group offers local children the chance to learn about aviation and even pilot a small plane — with adult supervision — as part of the Young Eagles program. The EAA held signups for the free youth aviation program during the fly-in.
“Aviation is in a real slump right now,” Gorman said. “Young kids are not wanting to learn to fly and as stewards of aviation it’s our job to try to introduce people and give them wonderful experiences in aviation so that’s what our program does.”
Many Young Eagles participants volunteered at the event and a plane the children are building was on display during the fly-in.
Rafael Flores of the local EAA who also took a lead roll in making the fly-in happen said all the proceeds from the event would go to supporting the Young Eagles program in the hopes of generating more interest in aviation among children.
“Chapter 1364 (of the EAA) is all about youth aviation,” he said. “This is what Kansas aviation is — youth aviation. We have our Saturday events the second Saturday of every month, we have Young Eagle rides — the members of the club donate their time and their aircraft to take kids up on their very first airplane ride. So it’s all about youth aviation.”
Children and adults of all ages walked Freeman Field checking out aircraft of all kinds.
A wide variety of small crafts were on display, from experimental crafts, to autogyros, to an antique plane from the 1930s, to a bright blue and yellow Stearman biplane — and many more.
One of the experimental planes on display was piloted by Zach Braum of Derby who brought his friend and fellow pilot Doug Snead along for the ride.
Braum acquired his plane — a 1990 RV-4 — back in February.
The plane can run on regular auto gas as long as it has no ethanol in it, can easily fly through clouds and is “great for sport aerobatics,” he said.
“It’s a great, fun little cruiser,” Braum said.
He has done some work on the plane — because it’s an experimental aircraft, he is able to perform his own maintenance.
“It’s a fun little airplane — I wish I could say I built it,” Braum said.
He takes the plane out flying once or twice a week and enjoys doing cross country flights.
This was Braum’s first time at the Junction City fly-in.
Snead, who used to be stationed at Fort Riley before his retirement, clued Braum in to the event.
“This is a blast,” Braum said. “I mean, you see how many airplanes came out.”
Braum said it was great — after all the restrictions from COVID-19 — to be able to come together and spend time with their fellow pilots.
“It’s great for the city — brings in people from all over,” Snead said.
