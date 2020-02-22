The Kansas Supreme Court recently chose to uphold the murder verdict in the case of Cedric Ywain Peterson. Peterson was convicted of the stabbing murder of his wife back in 2008. Peterson had argued that his sentencing was illegal. He was sentenced to hard-25 life, but he argued that this sentence was illegal on the basis that it was “disproportionate under federal and state constitutional law,” according to information provided by the Court.
The Supreme Court ruled that a motion to correct an illegal sentence is an impermissible vehicle for such arguments.
The case was part of the Supreme Court’s summary calendar and no oral arguments were heard in conjunction with the appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.